Lansing to host virtual diversity and including meetings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor announced on Thursday that the City of Lansing will host a series of virtual community input Zoom meetings regarding racial justice, equity and the Lansing Police Department’s budget. Expert Consultant Teresa Bingman, a Lansing-based lawyer and owner of the Law Offices of Teresa A. Bingman, is working closely with the Mayor’s Diversity and Inclusion Council and City of Lansing departments to host the three-part virtual series for residents to provide their input as well as ask questions.

With her numerous years of experience in the government, education and private sectors, Bingman will be a great contributor to the conversation. Teresa has advocated for civil rights, social action and criminal justice legal and policy reforms since starting her legal career in 1988.

The meetings will occur during the dates of July 23rd, August 6th, and August 20th.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, July 23rd at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Topic: Racial Justice and Equity

Thursday, August 6th at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Topic: LPD Police Budget

Thursday, August 20th at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Topic: Racial Justice and Equity

Participants can look forward to hearing from panelists Expert Consultant Teresa Bingman, Human Relations and Community Services Director Kim Coleman, Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green, and Mayor’s Diversity and Inclusion Councilmember Lori Adams Simon.

To participate in the Zoom webinars, click here to pre-register.

