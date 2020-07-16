Advertisement

Lansing man identifed and presumed dead after going missing in lake in South Haven

(WSAW)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly identified the man who was last seen walking into Lake Michigan in South Haven over the weekend.

The man has been identified as 20-year-old Jaedon Odunuga-Evans, our news partners at WOOD TV8 are reporting.

Police have not yet recovered Odunuga-Evans’ body, according to the report, but believe he has drowned in Lake Michigan.

Police said Odunuga-Evans was last seen around 9:10 p.m. Sunday night.

The flags at all South Haven beaches at the time were red.

During the search for the 20-year-old, the Coast Guard sent a vessel and a helicopter to help authorities find the man.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

