Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says it will not issue tickets to those not wearing masks

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says it will not issue citations to individuals who aren’t wearing masks.

Ionia County Sheriff Charlie Noll made the announcement in a statement Thursday.

“As the Sheriff, I have no doubt the governor feels these (executive orders) are necessary, however, the manner in which they’re written and executed has led to great confusion among local law enforcement as well as the public at large,” Noll said in his statement.

Noll said the sheriff’s office can’t afford to take actions that “further erode the public trust.”

Noll said the official position of the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is to continue to educate the public on the benefits of wearing a face mask inside indoor public spaces.

“We will stress that wearing a mask will slow the spread and save lives,” Noll said.

“I would remind people to respect a business or store’s requirements to wear a mask. Non-compliant store guests who do not leave when asked may be prosecuted from trespassing or disorderly conduct under Michigan law,” Sheriff Noll said.

Sheriff Noll said those who would like other law enforcement action for those not wearing a mask in an enclosed public space should contact the attorney general’s office at 517-355-7622.

