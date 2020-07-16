Infant mortality rate dropping

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The CDC has released the latest statistics on infant mortality in the U.S. The report shows there were 5.67 deaths per one-thousand live births in 2018. That’s a two percent drop from 2017, and a new historic low. However, infant mortality continues to vary by race. Babies born to African American women were more than twice as likely to die as white, Asian or Hispanic infants. New Hampshire had the lowest mortality rate, while Mississippi had the highest. The study was led by researchers from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics.

