Advertisement

Infant mortality rate dropping

However, infant mortality continues to vary by race.
Infant mortality rate dropping
Infant mortality rate dropping(WILX)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The CDC has released the latest statistics on infant mortality in the U.S. The report shows there were 5.67 deaths per one-thousand live births in 2018. That’s a two percent drop from 2017, and a new historic low. However, infant mortality continues to vary by race. Babies born to African American women were more than twice as likely to die as white, Asian or Hispanic infants. New Hampshire had the lowest mortality rate, while Mississippi had the highest. The study was led by researchers from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics.

Copyright 2020 NBC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Beta blockers linked to higher heart failure in women

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT
Women who take beta blockers for high blood pressure may face a higher risk of heart failure.

Health

Fitbit sleep schedule

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT
The "Smart Wake" function is now available on the Fitbit Charge 4.

Health

Healthy diets good for battling type two diabetes

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT
HEALTHY DIET

Health

Ingham County offers free COVID-19 testing

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Ingham county will be holding a series of free testing events for people with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

Latest News

Health

Toxic fireworks

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT
As the Fourth of July holiday approaches a new study reveals some of the most popular fireworks release toxic metals into the air.

Health

Women and opioids

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:07 PM EDT
New research shows women are significantly more likely to be prescribed opioids than men.

Health

Kalamazoo's HopCat closes due to Harper's outbreak

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:21 AM EDT
|
By News 10
The HopCat management has decided that their staff should get tested for COVID-19 as a precaution.

Health

FDA approves an at-home breast cancer treatment

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT
|
By CNN
A new treatment has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration that would give some of the most vulnerable breast cancer patients a chance to fight the disease from home.

Health

Lansing goes from medium to high COVID-19 risk

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT
|
By News 10
Lansing and Grand Rapids are seeing an increased coronavirus spread.

Health

Exercise may boost breast milk

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT
|
By NBC
A new study from Ohio State finds exercise during pregnancy may boost the quality of a woman's breast milk!