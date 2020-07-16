In My View 7/16/2020: Tom Izzo

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One key to Tom Izzo’s success as MSU basketball coach? In my view it is his staff being with him nine straight years. That’s rare in college sports. He has Dwayne Stephens, Dane Fife and Mike Garland working at his side and again nine straight years. And a survey found Stephens and Fife rank among the best assistant basketball coaches in the Big Ten. Tom has good players for sure but in my view he has good assistants who’ve been key during his 25 year head coaching run.

