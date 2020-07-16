Advertisement

In My View 7/16/2020: Tom Izzo

In My View 7/16/2020
In My View 7/16/2020
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One key to Tom Izzo’s success as MSU basketball coach? In my view it is his staff being with him nine straight years. That’s rare in college sports. He has Dwayne Stephens, Dane Fife and Mike Garland working at his side and again nine straight years. And a survey found Stephens and Fife rank among the best assistant basketball coaches in the Big Ten. Tom has good players for sure but in my view he has good assistants who’ve been key during his 25 year head coaching run.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Zion Departs Pelicans’ Camp

Updated: 1 hours ago
Zion Leaves New Orleans Camp in Orlando

Sports

Latest Covid Athletic Developments

Updated: 2 hours ago
Latest Covid Athletic Developments

Sports

MSU Athletics Announces Staff Pay Cuts

Updated: 2 hours ago
MSU Athletics announces staff pay cuts

Sports

MSU Athletics employees to get pay cut

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Coaches Tom Izzo and Mel Tucker will see 7 percent salary reductions.

Latest News

Sports

Former Major League Star Taylor Dies at 84

Updated: 2 hours ago
Former Phillies Star Taylor Dies at 84

Sports

Michigan Women’s Amateur Golf Begins Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Michigan Women's Amateur Golf to Begin Saturday

Sports

In My View 7/15/2020: Coronavirus impact on the NFL

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
The NFL is developing a mask to wear under neath players helmets to help protect against the Covid virus during competition. If it works will other levels of the game add such a piece of equipment for a long time down the road? If the masks do work for the NFL you can almost be assured that the demand for such a product will be high and high school and colleges everywhere will want them for their players for practices and games.

Sports

MHSAA to stream high school sports

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
Cameras that follow movement on the field or in the arena are being donated to schools.

Sports

Baseball Players Adding Grievance Lawyer?

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT
Baseball Players Considering a Grievance Lawyer

Sports

Tennessee Football Has Covid Issues

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT
Tennessee Has Covid Football Issues