Advertisement

HVAC companies busy upgrading as COVID-19 numbers spike

Blue tone of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) spining blades / Closeup of ventilator / Industrial ventilation fan background / Air Conditioner Ventilation Fan / Ventilation system
Blue tone of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) spining blades / Closeup of ventilator / Industrial ventilation fan background / Air Conditioner Ventilation Fan / Ventilation system(WSAW)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If there’s one thing the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us, its that the air we breath is precious and can be filled with an invisible killer.

And now, heating and cooling system upgrades are now becoming more of a priority as indoor spaces begin to reopen.

Local companies say fears of the coronavirus spreading indoors has many businesses and customers questioning their own H-VAC systems.

“Yeah yeah, we cant keep up,” said Rich Colby, a licensed technician for A-OK Mechanical.

A- OK Mechanical says more of their clients are asking upgrades to their heating and cooling systems as more being to reopen.

“We got a call the other day from a clinic where families plan for child birth and they have to have their ac properly functioned and have to have clean air in there,” explained Jim Bennett, an HVAC Consultant and Adjunct Faculty for LCC’s HVAC Department.

Businesses are now leaning towards options that can sanitize the air, like HEPA filters and U-V Light systems.

“The UV-light kills the different germs that are going through that system, sanitizing the air and keeping it fresh,” said Colby.

But these upgrades aren’t cheap and can be hard for businesses that are already struggling to say afloat. 

“It costs much much more,” said Matt Dunham, LCC professor with the HVAC program.

And now experts are finding that just upgrading the filter might not be as effective if there is not enough power to move the air through it. 

“It’s like a pick up truck trying to pull a semi trailer,” explained Dunham. “It might pull it, but it’s too much of a load for that truck in its design and the same thing is true with most HVAC systems.

Duhnam believes prioritizing air ventilation isn’t going away anytime soon, in fact, it’s just going to get greater.

“You are going to see a change in the baseline standards in what is considered in the minimum of filtration and ventilation and purification that you need to do, which means the cost is going to go up.

Duhman also believes going forward that more knowledge will be needed by businesses owners servicing the HVAC systems to understand how to keep up with its effectiveness.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.

News

Whitmer releases statement on Emagine Theater case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The court said the governor’s order protects First Amendment rights during the pandemic.

News

Protester says he was bumped by CATA bus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The man says he and close to 10 other members of his group were standing over the Black Lives Matter mural on Capitol Avenue to keep it from being run over.

News

Increase in COVID-19 testing leads to delays

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
The increase in COVID-19 testing leads to delays.

Latest News

News

Lansing to host virtual diversity and including meetings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Mayor’s Diversity and Inclusion Council and City of Lansing department is holding upcoming virtual meetings to create discourse around issues pertinent to the Greater Lansing community.

News

Dean Transportation getting ready to take kids to school

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
School buses are designed to haul as many children to and from school as possible, which makes social distancing very hard.

News

Mr. Taco vandal skips hearing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Ray Pippin, 49, of Lansing, is charged with a felony involving destruction of property valued from $1,000 to $20,000.

News

New program offers rent debt relief

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The program could be funded by early August.

News

Protesters arrested at bus garage in Detroit

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Annual Lansing Bike and Seek is happening for fifth year--with ‘social distancing twist’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The 5th Annual Lansing Bike and Seek is a treasure hunt around the City of Lansing on bicycles.