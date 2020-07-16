Echo Buds may overheat
A warning to owners of Amazon Echo ear buds.
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Amazon is telling owners of the wireless Echo Bud ear phones to update the software. It said in “very rare cases” the headphones can overheat while charging. The email to customers says a software update addresses the potential safety risk and improves the long-term performance of the Echo Buds’ batteries.
