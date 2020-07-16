Advertisement

Eastbound lanes of I-496 to be reopened July 20

Highway construction cone
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The eastbound lanes of I-496 are set to be finished and reopened July 20.

MDOT said it has invested nearly $60 million to improve I-496 between I-96 and Lansing Road.

MDOT said the westbound lanes of I-496 will close for construction Thursday, July 23.

Eastbound I-496 will be open to traffic along with the associated ramps at Creyts Road, MDOT said.

Westbound I-496 will be closed and detoured from Lansing Road to I-96 including the ramps at I-96, Creyts Road and Waverly Road, according to MDOT.

The westbound I-96 ramp to eastbound I-496 will stay closed until the week of July 27.

Drivers should follow the posted detours or seek alternate routes.

