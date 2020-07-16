Eastbound lanes of I-496 to be reopened July 20

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The eastbound lanes of I-496 are set to be finished and reopened July 20.

MDOT said it has invested nearly $60 million to improve I-496 between I-96 and Lansing Road.

MDOT said the westbound lanes of I-496 will close for construction Thursday, July 23.

Eastbound I-496 will be open to traffic along with the associated ramps at Creyts Road, MDOT said.

Westbound I-496 will be closed and detoured from Lansing Road to I-96 including the ramps at I-96, Creyts Road and Waverly Road, according to MDOT.

The westbound I-96 ramp to eastbound I-496 will stay closed until the week of July 27.

Drivers should follow the posted detours or seek alternate routes.

For more information on the project, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.