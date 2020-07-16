Advertisement

East Lansing restaurant faces questions about its reopening procedures

Harper's Restaurant &amp;amp; Brew Pub. (Source: WILX)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan liquor regulators want an East Lansing bar to answer questions about a coronavirus outbreak that infected 186 people and was a factor in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s decision to halt indoor service at establishments that chiefly sell alcohol. A hearing scheduled for next week could result in a license suspension or revocation for Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpub, which currently is closed. But the purpose primarily is fact-finding. The outbreak occurred last month, shortly after bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen following a monthslong shutdown.

