East Lansing restaurant faces questions about its reopening procedures

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan liquor regulators want an East Lansing bar to answer questions about a coronavirus outbreak that infected 186 people and was a factor in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s decision to halt indoor service at establishments that chiefly sell alcohol. A hearing scheduled for next week could result in a license suspension or revocation for Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpub, which currently is closed. But the purpose primarily is fact-finding. The outbreak occurred last month, shortly after bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen following a monthslong shutdown.

