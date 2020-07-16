City of Jackson looking at potential redesign of official city seal

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Jackson could be changing its official city seal.

Jackson Spokesperson Aaron Dimick confirmed the Jackson City Council has asked an arts commission to begin public discussions for a new seal design.

Earlier this week, the city council unanimously voted to have the Jackson Public Arts Commission look into a redesign of the seal which shows former U.S. President Andrew Jackson waving his hat in the air while riding a horse.

The former president is one of many historic figures facing criticism in public discussions regarding systemic racism in the United States.

Dimick confirmed the city council has directed the arts commission to gather input from the public on the potential redesign.

The city is expected to begin discussions on the potential redesign of the seal at its 5:30 p.m. city council meeting Tuesday, July 21.

Dimick confirmed to News 10 that Mayor Derek Dobies is open to having a different logo and city seal.

The current official seal has been used for about five years, Dimick confirmed.

