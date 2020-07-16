Advertisement

City of Jackson looking at potential redesign of official city seal

Jackson City official seal.
Jackson City official seal.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Jackson could be changing its official city seal.

Jackson Spokesperson Aaron Dimick confirmed the Jackson City Council has asked an arts commission to begin public discussions for a new seal design.

Earlier this week, the city council unanimously voted to have the Jackson Public Arts Commission look into a redesign of the seal which shows former U.S. President Andrew Jackson waving his hat in the air while riding a horse.

The former president is one of many historic figures facing criticism in public discussions regarding systemic racism in the United States.

Dimick confirmed the city council has directed the arts commission to gather input from the public on the potential redesign.

The city is expected to begin discussions on the potential redesign of the seal at its 5:30 p.m. city council meeting Tuesday, July 21.

Dimick confirmed to News 10 that Mayor Derek Dobies is open to having a different logo and city seal.

The current official seal has been used for about five years, Dimick confirmed.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health experts and elected officials hold press conference to discuss COVID-19 impact on communities of color

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
During a press conference on Thursday hosted by the Lansing Branch of the NAACP and Protect Our Care Michigan, Ingham County elected officials and a public health expert discussed the impact of COVID-19 on communities of color.

News

Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says it will not issue tickets to those not wearing masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The sheriff's office said it will continue to educate the community on the importance of wearing masks.

News

MDHHS releases new rules to stop dangerous restraint usage in youth facilities, reform to improve child welfare system

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
MDHHS has already terminated its contracts with Lakeside and suspended Lakeside’s license. The Lakeside youth who died was restrained by staff for 12 minutes for throwing food; there is video proof of staff members laying across the youth victim’s upper torso.

News

UPDATE: Lansing man identified and presumed dead after going missing in Lake Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The man was last seen around 9:10 p.m. Sunday night.

Latest News

News

Attorney General Nessel and others file suit against Secretary DeVos and U.S. Department of Education for repealing Critical Borrower Defense Regulations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined 22 other attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and the U.S. Department of Education (USDE).

News

SBAM Task Force identifies necessary small business policy changes resulting from pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
New policy changes regarding small businesses in Michigan were presented to state and federal leaders and regulators on Thursday.

News

Michigan, MSU coaches join Whitmer administration ‘mask-up’ campaign

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan and Michigan State University athletic coaches are coming together in partnership with the Whitmer administration to call on Michigan residents to wear a mask while they’re out in public in the state’s Mask Up Michigan campaign, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

Breaking

UPDATE: Consumers Energy says power restored to 7,000 in Eaton County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brittany Andrade and WILX News 10
Consumers Energy is reporting more than 11,000 people are without power.

News

Michigan couple buries $1 million worth of jewelry

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Johnny and Amy Perri decided to dig up this plan when the pandemic forced their jewelry store to close.

News

Michigan State Police looking for investigative lead in vehicle arson

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Around 4:15 a.m., Michigan State Police Jackson Post troopers were called on Wednesday, June 17 to a vehicle fire in the 100 block of Clay Street.