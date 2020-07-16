Advertisement

Bellevue Schools offering virtual learning

Bellevue Community Schools are offering virtual learning as a substitute for in-person learning this fall.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Mich. (WILX) - Students at Bellevue Community Schools may not have to enter their building to get their education this year.

Superintendent Katherin Mohney says she’s giving parents the option to let their kids attend school in person or through virtual learning.

She says it's the best way to prioritize both students' health and education.

“Families have really expressed some concern when it comes to what it means to return to the traditional brick and mortar,” Mohney said. “No one should be forced to return when the conditions in our community aren’t set up to where it’s the best interest of the health of our students and our staff.”

Students can get the same education as they would in the classroom without being at risk to contract COVID-19.

Mohney says it’ll be different from the distanced learning during the spring where students were sent home with packets and pencils.

"We want to make sure that every single student in our district has their individualized plan so that the families feel comfortable with what that looks like."

The biggest question from parents is how the schedules will work.

Mohney says it’s something they look at every day.

“We have kindergarten through twelfth graders that are opting to engage in a virtual environment, so what does that look like for a five year old to be in virtual learning, versus a twelfth grader to be in that,” she said.

Mohney sent out a survey to all Bellevue parents last week.

That survey gives parents plenty of options that will make their kids safe and engaged in learning.

“By allowing a virtual option, we’ll be able to remain connected with every student and every family,” said Mohney.

Those surveys are due on July 24th; Mohney says it’s so they can have enough time to plan for virtual learning this fall.

