At least 11 protesters arrested for blocking buses

DETROIT, Mich. (NBC) - Several arrests were made in Detroit Thursday after protesters blocked buses from picking up students headed to summer school.

The arrests came after four days of protests at a school bus garage in Detroit. At least 11 people were arrested.

After police made the arrests, school buses were able to leave the bus garage to pick up kids for summer school.

According to the Detroit Public Schools Community District, 20% of students who wanted to get to summer school earlier this week, and volunteered for face-to-face instruction, missed the bus on the first day because of the protest.

In-person summer school is being offered at 25 facilities.

Protesters said even though the summer schooling is optional for students, and is staffed by volunteer teachers, they do not believe it should be offered at all in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

