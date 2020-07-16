Annual Lansing Bike and Seek is happening for fifth year--with ‘social distancing twist’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 5th Annual Lansing Bike and Seek is a treasure hunt around the City of Lansing on bicycles. The event starts and ends in REO Town at the parking lot south of Riverview Church. This year, the event will go from from July 25th all the way through August 9th.

Holding to tradition, teams will still bike ten to fifteen miles, they’ll find eight clues scattered throughout the city of Lansing and try to find three token locations. The course will be open for two weeks and smartphones will be used to solve clues instead of the usual paper clues. This will allow people to participate while adhering to social distancing rules.

Not only is this event a great way to discover the city of Lansing, but it is a great way for residents to be active.

Also, don’t worry. The trail was created with bike-friendly routes in mind.

Register for the free event here.

