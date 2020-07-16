Airbnb sees surge in reservations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Airbnb says it’s seeing some encouraging signs. The company recorded more than one million bookings worldwide last week. That’s the first time it has topped that daily mark since March 3rd. Airbnb says about half the bookings are for affordable destinations closer to home, and more than 60% are for people traveling by themselves or with one other person.

