Woodtick, popular UP music festival, canceled for 2020

(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A popular four-day music festival in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The Woodtick Music Festival in Hermansville, west of Escanaba, had planned to have 30 bands on two stages, starting July 30. It would have been the 27th annual event, with rock, country, blues and folk music.

“We’ve been shut down. ... It has been made clear that non-compliance with the face mask rule to any extent or lack of social distancing would constitute negative action by government authorities,” the festival’s website said.

“All local entities have been a pleasure to work with. But all to no avail as we have been overruled by non-local entities,” the website said.

The festival began in 1994 with a group of people cooking hot dogs, playing music and watching a Green Bay Packers game.

