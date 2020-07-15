Various Major League Teams Have Injury Issues

-ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos could miss the start of the season because of an injured right ankle sustained in an intrasquad game. Manager Chris Woodward said Chirinos was probably better than anticpated Tuesday, a day after getting hurt. But it’s still unclear if he will be ready for the season opener July 24 against Colorado. Chirinos was hurt Monday night when taking a throw at the plate, and rolled his ankle when Scott Heineman slid into it.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton has a sprained left foot but no structural damage. Further testing revealed the diagnosis Tuesday, a day after his injury in an intrasquad game at Target Field. The Twins said Buxton would be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

CHICAGO (AP) - Anthony Rizzo’s back trouble flared up again after he took batting practice over the weekend, and the Chicago Cubs are sending the slugger for tests. Rizzo has been dealing with back tightness during summer camp, a recurring problem throughout his career. The first baseman took live BP on Sunday before the issue surfaced again. Manager David Ross says Rizzo remains day to day.