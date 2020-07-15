Advertisement

Various Major League Teams Have Injury Issues

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt (46) watches as a ball hit by Paul DeJong gets past infielder Edmundo Sosa for a two-run single during an intrasquad practice baseball game at Busch Stadium Thursday, July 9, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos could miss the start of the season because of an injured right ankle sustained in an intrasquad game. Manager Chris Woodward said Chirinos was probably better than anticpated Tuesday, a day after getting hurt. But it’s still unclear if he will be ready for the season opener July 24 against Colorado. Chirinos was hurt Monday night when taking a throw at the plate, and rolled his ankle when Scott Heineman slid into it.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton has a sprained left foot but no structural damage. Further testing revealed the diagnosis Tuesday, a day after his injury in an intrasquad game at Target Field. The Twins said Buxton would be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

CHICAGO (AP) - Anthony Rizzo’s back trouble flared up again after he took batting practice over the weekend, and the Chicago Cubs are sending the slugger for tests. Rizzo has been dealing with back tightness during summer camp, a recurring problem throughout his career. The first baseman took live BP on Sunday before the issue surfaced again. Manager David Ross says Rizzo remains day to day.

Baseball Players Adding Grievance Lawyer?

Tennessee Football Has Covid Issues

Tennessee Has Covid Football Issues

Michigan Limiting Football Ticket Sales

Michigan resets football ticket policy

CMU Losing Athletic Director and a Football Player

CMU Losing Two Athletic People

Michigan Football announces no ticket sales to general public, reduced stadium capacity if 2020 season is played

Updated: 4 hours ago
By WILX News 10
The athletic department said the capacity of Michigan Stadium “will be reduced, or games could be held without fans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."

UPDATE: Water main break closes courthouse; Klages sentencing postponed

Updated: 6 hours ago
By Spencer Soicher
Klages is facing up to four years in prison on one felony count and one misdemeanor count.

Ballpark Chaser’s quest put on hold due to COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 16 hours ago
By Seth Wells
Lansing native puts ballparks quest on hold during COVID-19 crisis.

Eagles Sign Veteran Peters

Chiefs Re-Sign Chris Jons

Chiefs Re-Sign Chris Jones

Patriots Trying To Figure Home Attendance Availability

Patriots Trying to Figure Home Attendance Options