Advertisement

Vacationing Mass. mayor steps in to save wedding

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST YARMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ/CNN) -- A Massachusetts man and woman are now married, with a little help from a vacationing local mayor and state officials.

Matt and Naomi Kalliath’s planned nuptials went awry when their reverend was a no-show.

Fortunately, the wedding was saved when Naomi’s mom then spotted Carlo DeMaria, the mayor of Everett, Massachusetts, in a nearby backyard and asked if he had the authority to marry the couple.

However, DeMaria didn’t have the authority. So he quickly decided to call Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, who gave the mayor an emergency justice of the peace status.

With his new status, DeMaria was able to legally officiate the wedding and the vows were said.

“Yeah, we had personal vows written down, the mayor could be there with us,” Naomi Kalliath said. “And we were both crying and everything.”

The young couple later grabbed lunch with the mayor and gave him a gift to thank him.

They also would’ve liked to thank Gov. Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito for their aid.

“You know, how Lt. Gov. Polito and Gov. Baker care about their citizens,” Naomi Kalliath said. “And it was nice to hear that directly from them on the phone.”

While they didn’t attend the lunch meeting, Polito and Baker called the couple to offer their congratulations.

Copyright 2020 WBZ via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Protesters gather at Cincinnati City Hall near vandalized Black Lives Matter mural

Updated: seconds ago
|
Protesters gathered around the mural Tuesday night, and police are investigating.

News

911 call from Quality Dairy employee following mask altercation

Updated: moments ago

National

JCPenney cuts 1,000 jobs as it closes stores

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The retailer said Wednesday that the jobs to be eliminated will include corporate, field management and international positions.

National

Mongolian teenager dies of bubonic plague

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Health Ministry said laboratory tests confirmed the teenager died of plague that he contracted from an infected marmot.

National Politics

Trump looks to scale back environmental reviews for projects

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and AAMER MADHANI
President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new federal rule to speed up the environmental review process for proposed highways, gas pipelines and other major infrastructure, a move that critics are describing as the dismantling of a 50-year-old environmental protection law.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Oklahoma’s governor says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The first-term Republican governor has backed one of the country’s most aggressive reopening plans.

Coronavirus

Virus resurgence forces countries to reimpose restrictions

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By COSTAS KANTOURIS, VANESSA GERA and ROD McGUIRK
Countries around the world are reimposing lockdowns and implementing new health restrictions at their borders in an effort to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus before it spins even further out of control.

National

Vacationing Mass. mayor steps in to save wedding

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
A Massachusetts man and woman are now married, with a little help from a vacationing local mayor and state officials.

Coronavirus

Governor of Oklahoma tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
The first-term Republican governor has backed one of the country’s most aggressive reopening plans.

National

Body camera footage of Floyd arrest could show more of story

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI
Video from the body cameras of two officers charged in George Floyd’s death is being made available for public viewing by appointment on Wednesday, but a judge thus far has declined to allow news organizations to publish the footage for wider distribution.

National

Disney World’s last two theme parks reopening despite spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
Days after reopening two theme parks amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Florida, Walt Disney World on Wednesday welcomed back visitors to two more theme parks that had been shuttered since March because of the new coronavirus.