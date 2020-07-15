Advertisement

Veterans Memorial Courthouse and Grady Porter Building will be closed due to water break

The Veterans Memorial Courthouse experiences main water break.
The Veterans Memorial Courthouse experiences main water break.(WILX 2020)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Veterans Memorial Courthouse located on 313 W. Kalamazoo Street as well as the adjacent Grady Porter Building will be closed Wednesday.

Due to a water break, the water in the building has been shut off.

Repairs are expected to take several hours. The expected open date for the courthouse facility is Thursday, July 16.

WILX News 10 will continue to keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

