Advertisement

Tennessee Football Has Covid Issues

KNOXVILLE,TN - OCTOBER 04, 2014 - Arial Shot of Checkerboard during the game between the Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Matthew S. DeMaria /Tennessee Athletics
KNOXVILLE,TN - OCTOBER 04, 2014 - Arial Shot of Checkerboard during the game between the Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Matthew S. DeMaria /Tennessee Athletics(WYMT)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Volunteers report multiple positive results for COVID-19 after the university ran a batch of tests last week. The tests were conducted after the Fourth of July holiday weekend. A spokesman says the positive tests spanned “multiple sports.” Tennessee previously had two basketball players test positive, with both clearing quarantine. Tennessee is bringing athletes back to campus in phases, with football the first to return on June 8.

Latest News

Sports

Baseball Players Adding Grievance Lawyer?

Updated: 1 hour ago
Baseball Players Considering a Grievance Lawyer

Sports

Various Major League Teams Have Injury Issues

Updated: 1 hour ago
At least three major league teams have injury issues

Sports

Michigan Limiting Football Ticket Sales

Updated: 1 hour ago
Michigan resets football ticket policy

Sports

CMU Losing Athletic Director and a Football Player

Updated: 1 hour ago
CMU Losing Two Athletic People

Latest News

Sports

Michigan Football announces no ticket sales to general public, reduced stadium capacity if 2020 season is played

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The athletic department said the capacity of Michigan Stadium “will be reduced, or games could be held without fans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."

News

UPDATE: Water main break closes courthouse; Klages sentencing postponed

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
Klages is facing up to four years in prison on one felony count and one misdemeanor count.

Sports

Ballpark Chaser’s quest put on hold due to COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
Lansing native puts ballparks quest on hold during COVID-19 crisis.

Sports

Eagles Sign Veteran Peters

Updated: 22 hours ago
Eagles Sign Veteran Peters

Sports

Chiefs Re-Sign Chris Jons

Updated: 22 hours ago
Chiefs Re-Sign Chris Jones

Sports

Patriots Trying To Figure Home Attendance Availability

Updated: 22 hours ago
Patriots Trying to Figure Home Attendance Options