Tennessee Football Has Covid Issues
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Volunteers report multiple positive results for COVID-19 after the university ran a batch of tests last week. The tests were conducted after the Fourth of July holiday weekend. A spokesman says the positive tests spanned “multiple sports.” Tennessee previously had two basketball players test positive, with both clearing quarantine. Tennessee is bringing athletes back to campus in phases, with football the first to return on June 8.