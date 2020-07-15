Advertisement

Students at Wilson Talent Center back in school

About 20 students are back in the classroom following social distancing and cleaning practices.
(WJHG)
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - About 20 cosmetology students at Wilson Talent Center in Mason are back in the classroom.

They graduated high school this year, but have returned to finish their cosmetology training.

To acquire a cosmetology license students need to complete 1,500 hours of training. Most of the students had about 200 hours of their training left to complete.

The school was able to reopen for these students in order for them to finish their training, but the salon room is looking a little different.

The students are split into two groups to practice social distancing.

Everyone in the room is wearing a mask and each station has hand sanitizer.

“We have to be spaced in and out all over the place. We have to eat lunch outside if we want to or go across the hall into different classrooms for lunch,” student Jacob Trevino said.

Trevino said it wasn’t hard transitioning to wearing a mask throughout the day.

“The first couple of days when we first got here it was super cautious. Everyone was tiptoeing around each other. We got used to it after a couple of days and the masks after the first couple of days just became like second nature,” he said.

The cosmetology teacher Kathy Cochran said Cochran pushed off retirement to rejoin her students in the classroom for the past two weeks.

She said that this could be what classrooms look like in the fall.

“It’s going to be our new normal and I think it’s really important that we all engage. It’s as simple as wearing a mask and distancing. Will it always be like this? Probably not. But in the beginning, it will very much look different,” Cochran said.

One student said it feels good to be back in the classroom. The students missed out on their graduation ceremony and prom because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nicole Partridge said being back in class is the happy ending everyone wanted.

“We’ve spent so much time doing this and if it would’ve been just flushed down the drain, it would’ve been devastating for all of us because this is what we want to do. This is what we’re committed to, we’ve been committed for the past two years,” she said.

One of the two groups in the class is graduating Wednesday. They will then have to pass the state cosmetology test to receive their license.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan, MSU coaches join Whitmer administration ‘mask-up’ campaign

Updated: moments ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan and Michigan State University athletic coaches are coming together in partnership with the Whitmer administration to call on Michigan residents to wear a mask while they’re out in public in the state’s Mask Up Michigan campaign, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

News

SBA disaster loans now available to Michigan private non-profits affected by severe storms and flooding

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced on Wednesday that specific private non-profit organizations in Michigan will be able to apply for low-interest rate loans.

News

Michigan court denies absentee ballots submitted after election

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan appeals court denied a request to require the counting of absentee ballots received after the time polls close on Election Day, ruling that the deadline remains intact despite voters’ approval of a constitutional amendment that expanded mail-in voting.

News

911 call from Quality Dairy employee following mask altercation

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

LIVE AT 3: Gov. Whitmer holds press conference on state’s continued response to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The governor will be joined by MDHHS Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II.

News

Attorney General Nessel joins $117M settlement to resolve fraud allegations at healthcare facilities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday that Michigan is set to receive at least $2.4 million of a $117 million settlement.

News

Michigan Department of Human and Health Services announces new virtual forum to address housing crisis

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Ingham County Office of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is hosting the Virtual Housing Hour on Friday.

News

LPD prohibts “No-Knock” search warrants in policy update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
LPD said it search warrant execution policy works to ensure search warrants are “executed in a reasonable manner and otherwise in compliance with applicable constitutional and statutory safeguards that protect the safety of both officers and private citizens.”

News

Veterans Memorial Courthouse and Grady Porter Building will be closed due to water break

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Veterans Memorial Courthouse located on 313 W. Kalamazoo Street, and the adjacent Grady Porter Building will be closed today.

News

Michigan Agricultural Safety Grant application is now live

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) have partnered to offer grant support for the farming and agriculture community.