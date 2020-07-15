State health officials report almost 900 new cases, 4 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The coronavirus is spreading how it was before the statewide lock down, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 891 new cases of the coronavirus as of July 15.

The state also reported 4 deaths as of July 15.

Michigan also reported over 20,000 tests as of July 15.

Ingham County reported 1,165 cases and 29 deaths.

Jackson County reported 534 cases and 31 deaths.

Clinton County reports 245 cases and 12 deaths.

Eaton County reported 287 cases and seven deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 260 cases and 27 deaths.

The state also reports 53,867 people have recovered from the virus.

This statistic is updated on Saturdays.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.