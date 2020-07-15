Protesters gather, call for HEROES Act to pass

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Protesters gathered in front of the State Capitol today, calling for the immediate passing of the HEROES Act.

Congress’ latest attempt to stimulate the economy would provide an additional stimulus check to American citizens, which many need during the tough times.

The bill would also expand the paycheck protection program, which provides loans to small businesses and non-profits, those of which have really taken a hit during the pandemic.

People say they hope the bill will be passed sooner rather than later, as current federal unemployment benefits are set to run out on July 25.

IATSE member Ryan Faulkner says it’s important the Act gets passed as soon as possible.

“We all have families, we all have mortgages to pay,” said Faulkner. “There is no job for us to even go back to at all. Period. So what’s going to happen when that money runs out? What are we all supposed to do?”

The HEROES Act passed through the House of Representatives two months ago, but has been since stalled in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has called the bill a “liberal wish-list.”

