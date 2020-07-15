Advertisement

Pop singer Ellie Goulding releases ‘deeply personal’ album on Friday

14766039 - music background with microphone and concert lights
14766039 - music background with microphone and concert lights(WSAW)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Ellie Goulding’s fourth album is a perfectly crafted artsy pop record full of songs built with epic production and layered vocals. But underneath the beats are gems of lyrics: dark, poetic one-liners with a heaviness that might raise your eyebrow.

“I write songs and then I deal with the consequences later,” Goulding says unflinchingly. “I think honesty is the best policy for me.”

On her album’s opening track, “Start Again,” she sings: “I could call a truce with anyone but you.” Later, she sings, “And you can’t even begin to understand/The magic she had before you killed her.”

“There was just stuff that I really wanted to get out that I was just like, ‘This is it.’ I didn’t want to mess around. I wanted to say exactly how I was feeling. I just wanted to let people know that just because it seemed like I was strong on the outside, I’ve had to recover from stuff over and over again,” Goulding says during a recent interview with The Associated Press.

More songs on “Brightest Blue,” out Friday, feature deeply personal lyrics from the 33-year-old English pop singer. On “Flux,” where she sounds both vulnerable and confident, she sings: “I stole from myself just to make you complete.”

“Oh my gosh, this line is ... such summary of how I have dealt with everything,” she says. “This album is very much about independence and someone else not being your source of happiness, that your self being your own source of happiness because you love yourself to the point where it’s like, ‘Actually if I didn’t have anyone else in life, I’d be OK.’”

Goulding ended up finding love — she got married last year — but she began recording the new album with several big changes in her life: Outside of her relationship, she also switched management teams and moved to New York. There, the songs poured out of her.

“I had so much backlog of stuff that I wanted to sing about, but I had to be in the right headspace,” says Goulding, whose first three albums all reached platinum status. “It was a very self-discovery kind of time. I’d wanted to sing about becoming a woman and feeling this ultimate independence from any relationship or anything like that. Then it just so happened that I then met my husband.”

Joe Kearns, who executive produced “Brightest Blue,” says through songwriting Goulding is able to deal with weighty topics in her personal life.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

911 call from Quality Dairy employee following mask altercation

Updated: moments ago

News

LIVE AT 3: Gov. Whitmer holds press conference on state’s continued response to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The governor will be joined by MDHHS Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II.

News

Attorney General Nessel joins $117M settlement to resolve fraud allegations at healthcare facilities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday that Michigan is set to receive at least $2.4 million of a $117 million settlement.

News

Michigan Department of Human and Health Services announces new virtual forum to address housing crisis

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Ingham County Office of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is hosting the Virtual Housing Hour on Friday.

Latest News

News

LPD prohibts “No-Knock” search warrants in policy update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
LPD said it search warrant execution policy works to ensure search warrants are “executed in a reasonable manner and otherwise in compliance with applicable constitutional and statutory safeguards that protect the safety of both officers and private citizens.”

News

Veterans Memorial Courthouse and Grady Porter Building will be closed due to water break

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Veterans Memorial Courthouse located on 313 W. Kalamazoo Street, and the adjacent Grady Porter Building will be closed today.

News

Michigan Agricultural Safety Grant application is now live

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) have partnered to offer grant support for the farming and agriculture community.

News

Nonprofits and businesses can now apply to Michigan Small Business Restart program through August 5th

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
With Michigan small businesses and non-profits being affected by COVID-19, the Michigan Small Business Restart program is providing $100 million in economic assistance up until Wednesday, August 5th.

Ap

Judge halts execution, claims inmate is mentally unfit

Updated: 4 hours ago
A judge on Wednesday halted the execution of a man said to be suffering from dementia, who had been set to die by lethal injection in the federal government’s second execution after a 17-year hiatus.

News

UPDATE: Water main break closes courthouse; Klages sentencing postponed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
Klages is facing up to four years in prison on one felony count and one misdemeanor count.