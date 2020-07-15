Advertisement

New peak of 71K overdose deaths last year, experts cautious of COVID-19 risks

FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths.
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths.(Uncredited | U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP)- Nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, a new record that predates the COVID-19 crisis, which the White House and many experts believe will drive such deaths even higher.

Preliminary numbers released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the trend is driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths. Deaths involving cocaine and methamphetamine also are rising.

With billions of dollars devoted to ending the opioid epidemic, policymakers had hoped overdose deaths would continue to decline, or at least plateau, after 2018 showed a dip for the first time in three decades.

“We got it to stall out a bit. Now we need to grab on again and not let this get away from us,” said Robert Anderson, who oversees death data for the CDC.

Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir called the news “a very disturbing trend.”

“We understand that there is an extraordinary amount of work to do, especially now as we are also dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic that could markedly affect our nation’s mental health and risk of substance use,” Giroir said in a statement.

Initially driven by prescription opioid painkillers, the U.S. overdose crisis “has been shape-shifting,” said Brendan Saloner, an addiction researcher at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Users migrated first to heroin and then to fentanyl, a cheaper, stronger drug that displaced heroin in many drug markets.

With more than 30 states showing rising overdose deaths in the new data, Saloner said, “I see a map of despair.”

A small bright spot: A cluster of states in the Northeast — Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Rhode Island — saw declines. These are states that have shown commitment to preventing overdoses among active drug users and getting people into treatment when they are ready, Saloner noted.

“We definitely should not give up,” agreed Katherine Keyes of Columbia University. “Some states are showing remarkable successes.”

What’s ahead? With public health efforts focused on the pandemic, the outlook may seem bleak. But access to treatment drugs for opioid addiction has improved somewhat, with some government restrictions easing on buprenorphine and methadone. Evidence shows those medicines help people stay in recovery.

The pandemic may have temporarily disrupted the supply of illicit fentanyl from China, said Bryce Pardo, a drug policy researcher at the Rand Corporation, but such temporary shortages in supply wouldn’t be enough for overdoses to turn around.

The pandemic is likely to be creating more demand among users, many experts said.

“People are feeling a lot more despair, anxiety and rootlessness,” Saloner said. “That leads to more problematic drug use and more risk of overdose.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

911 call reveals man stabbed multiple times over a mask

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Eaton County dispatch released the 9-1-1 call in Tuesday’s stabbing at Quality Dairy.

News

East Lansing mayor, city council member resign during meeting

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
Mayor Ruth Beier and Mark Meadows stepped down suddenly during Tuesday's city council meeting.

News

Meridian Township settling officer crash case

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Meridian Township’s insurance carrier will reportedly pay $2 million to settle a claim from a fatal crash involving a police officer.

News

Charlotte announces new mayor

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Charlotte's new mayor has served multiple years on Milan's City Council.

News

Protesters gather, call for HEROES Act to pass

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Protesters call for the HEROES Act to be passed to provide funds when unemployment benefits stop on July 25.

Latest News

News

Michigan museum reopens, celebration of Motown musical history

Updated: 1 hour ago
Get ready, because the Motown Museum is back in business.

News

Ingham County relaxes emergency order but still continues restaurant capacity restriction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The previous Ingham County emergency order to stop the spread of COVID-19 has now been replaced with a new one. Now, restaurant capacity is reduced to 50 percent or no more than 125 people.

News

State health officials report almost 900 new cases, 4 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
This is the most cases MDHHS reported since May 14.

News

Michigan, MSU coaches join Whitmer administration ‘mask-up’ campaign

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan and Michigan State University athletic coaches are coming together in partnership with the Whitmer administration to call on Michigan residents to wear a mask while they’re out in public in the state’s Mask Up Michigan campaign, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

News

SBA disaster loans now available to Michigan private non-profits affected by severe storms and flooding

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced on Wednesday that specific private non-profit organizations in Michigan will be able to apply for low-interest rate loans.