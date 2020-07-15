Advertisement

MLBA launches new de-escalation program

The Michigan Licensed Beverage Association introduced a program to teach restaurant and bar staff how to de-escalate a situation.
Over a hundred coronavirus cases have come from Harper's in East Lansing. Michigan now requires anyone inside a public space to wear a face mask. (Source WILX)
Over a hundred coronavirus cases have come from Harper's in East Lansing. Michigan now requires anyone inside a public space to wear a face mask. (Source WILX)(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new program launched by the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association could prevent future confrontations about wearing a face mask.

Dealing with difficult customers is something bar and restaurant owners are used to.

With Governor Whitmer’s executive order requiring Michigan to mask up, MLBA Executive Director Scott Ellis tells News 10 it’s now something they should be more prepared for.

“Society is so charged on every topic nowadays, especially with masks and social distancing and this whole pandemic,” Ellis said, “however, there is no excuse for any of this to escalate beyond just a discussion.”

A man was stabbed at a Quality Dairy in Dimondale during an argument over wearing a face mask.
A man was stabbed at a Quality Dairy in Dimondale during an argument over wearing a face mask. (WILX)

Ellis, who spent 20 years with the Lansing Police Department, reached out to a co-worker in law enforcement to help train restaurant and bar workers.

“The goal is to give them the ability to handle situations verbally, and try to deescalate and prevent anything from happening. Anyone can go through this training. All it takes is compassion and listening,” Ellis said.

American Fifth Spirits owner Mike Garyet says it’s a similar training to what his staff has learned.

"We talk with the staff, to make sure they're doing what they can to listen to the customer. If it gets to the point where we need to ask them to leave, we have some protocols in place for that."

Both Ellis and Garyet want the public to know the restaurants are just following orders.

“Please don’t take your political views and your feelings about masks or no masks out on the person that’s caught in the middle. They’re doing their job to provide a service so that everyone can have a good time,” said Ellis.

“Their safety is important too, they’re people. It’s just a matter of having respect for each other, taking it down a notch and making sure we all stay healthy,” said Garyet.

Ellis tells News 10 there will be a series of webinars to teach these tactics; the first two are for MLBA members, and the rest of them will be available to the public in a couple of weeks.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan State Police looking for investigative lead in vehicle arson

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Around 4:15 a.m., Michigan State Police Jackson Post troopers were called on Wednesday, June 17 to a vehicle fire in the 100 block of Clay Street.

News

911 call reveals man stabbed multiple times over a mask

Updated: 1 hours ago
Eaton County dispatch released the 9-1-1 call in Tuesday’s stabbing at Quality Dairy.

News

East Lansing mayor, city council member resign during meeting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Mayor Ruth Beier and Mark Meadows stepped down suddenly during Tuesday's city council meeting.

News

Meridian Township settling officer crash case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Meridian Township’s insurance carrier will reportedly pay $2 million to settle a claim from a fatal crash involving a police officer.

Latest News

News

Charlotte announces new mayor

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Charlotte's new mayor has served multiple years on Milan's City Council.

News

Protesters gather, call for HEROES Act to pass

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Protesters call for the HEROES Act to be passed to provide funds when unemployment benefits stop on July 25.

News

Michigan museum reopens, celebration of Motown musical history

Updated: 2 hours ago
Get ready, because the Motown Museum is back in business.

News

Ingham County relaxes emergency order but still continues restaurant capacity restriction

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The previous Ingham County emergency order to stop the spread of COVID-19 has now been replaced with a new one. Now, restaurant capacity is reduced to 50 percent or no more than 125 people.

News

State health officials report almost 900 new cases, 4 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
This is the most cases MDHHS reported since May 14.

News

Michigan, MSU coaches join Whitmer administration ‘mask-up’ campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan and Michigan State University athletic coaches are coming together in partnership with the Whitmer administration to call on Michigan residents to wear a mask while they’re out in public in the state’s Mask Up Michigan campaign, according to a statement from the governor’s office.