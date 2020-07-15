Advertisement

Michigan State Police looking for investigative lead in vehicle arson

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police (WJRT)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Around 4:15 a.m., Michigan State Police Jackson Post troopers were called on Wednesday, June 17 to a vehicle fire in the 100 block of Clay Street. It was highly suspicious.

Amid investigation, it was discovered that suspects used an accelerant to ignite the vehicle. Suspects then fled on foot through several residential properties within that specific area.

Litchfield Firefighters came to the scene and helped with the investigation as well.

Michigan State Police are asking for investigative leads.

If you have any critical information regarding this incident, directly contact Michigan State Police, Jackson Post, or the Ok2say confidential tip line.

