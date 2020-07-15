Advertisement

Michigan, MSU coaches join Whitmer administration ‘mask-up’ campaign

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo holds up the net after defeating Duke in an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo holds up the net after defeating Duke in an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(WIBW)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan and Michigan State University athletic coaches are coming together in partnership with the Whitmer administration to call on Michigan residents to wear a mask while they’re out in public in the state’s Mask Up Michigan campaign, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released a television ad featuring MSU football coach Mel Tucker, MSU men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo, MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant, U of M football coach Jim Harbaugh, U of M men’s basketball coach Juan Howard and U of M women’s basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico.

The governor’s office said the ad shows the rival coaches joining together to promote the importance of wearing masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“If we all work together as a team and wear our masks now, we can put our state in a stronger position for kids to return to school safely in the fall,” said Governor Whitmer. “Masks can reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19 by about 70 percent, and it’s been proven that masking up can protect our small businesses and our economy. By wearing masks, we can save lives and protect our family, friends, and the heroes on the front lines from the spread of COVID-19. This is going to be a team effort, but I know Michigan is up to the challenge. Let’s all mask up when we’re out in public.”

“It doesn’t matter who you root for or who you vote for, I am encouraging everyone to wear a mask,” said MSU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Tom Izzo. “It’s simple, but we all have to commit to it to make it work. This is a decision about the health of each person and the health of our greater community. Wearing a mask will protect you and can help save lives.”

“We are all in this together - as one team, whether that is Maize and Blue or Green and White,” said U-M Men’s Head Basketball Coach Juwan Howard. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and washing your hands are easy steps to help us all succeed. Let’s all do our part to be safe and stay healthy.”

“We are all in this fight together, and one of the best ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is to wear a mask,” said MSU Head Women’s Basketball Coach Suzy Merchant. “We all want to get back on the court, return to school and to get back to cheering on our favorite teams, so we all have to do our part. As a parent and a coach, I firmly believe that there is nothing more important than making sure that we keep our kids safe and healthy. We all have to make sure we mask up, Michigan!”

“As a parent and a coach, there is nothing more important to me than the health and safety of our children and community,” said University of Michigan Head Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Barnes Arico. “Whether you live in Ann Arbor, East Lansing or Northern Michigan, we are all on the same team in this fight. Together, we can mask up for Michigan and make a difference.”

LIVE: Gov. Whitmer presser

LIVE: Gov. Whitmer holds press conference providing update on COVID-19 response.

Posted by WILX News 10 on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

911 call reveals man stabbed multiple times over a mask

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Eaton County dispatch released the 9-1-1 call in Tuesday’s stabbing at Quality Dairy.

News

East Lansing mayor, city council member resign during meeting

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
Mayor Ruth Beier and Mark Meadows stepped down suddenly during Tuesday's city council meeting.

News

Meridian Township settling officer crash case

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Meridian Township’s insurance carrier will reportedly pay $2 million to settle a claim from a fatal crash involving a police officer.

News

Charlotte announces new mayor

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Charlotte's new mayor has served multiple years on Milan's City Council.

News

Protesters gather, call for HEROES Act to pass

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Protesters call for the HEROES Act to be passed to provide funds when unemployment benefits stop on July 25.

Latest News

News

Michigan museum reopens, celebration of Motown musical history

Updated: 1 hour ago
Get ready, because the Motown Museum is back in business.

News

Ingham County relaxes emergency order but still continues restaurant capacity restriction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The previous Ingham County emergency order to stop the spread of COVID-19 has now been replaced with a new one. Now, restaurant capacity is reduced to 50 percent or no more than 125 people.

News

State health officials report almost 900 new cases, 4 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
This is the most cases MDHHS reported since May 14.

News

SBA disaster loans now available to Michigan private non-profits affected by severe storms and flooding

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced on Wednesday that specific private non-profit organizations in Michigan will be able to apply for low-interest rate loans.

News

Michigan court denies absentee ballots submitted after election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan appeals court denied a request to require the counting of absentee ballots received after the time polls close on Election Day, ruling that the deadline remains intact despite voters’ approval of a constitutional amendment that expanded mail-in voting.