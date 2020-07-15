Advertisement

Michigan Limiting Football Ticket Sales

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) scrambles during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) scrambles during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan said Wednesday there will be no season ticket football sales for games this fall if any at all are played. Attendance will be limited and whatever tickets are available will be sold on a game by game basis. And those who have season tickets and students will be the only ones allowed to purchase those tickets. Michigan says all season ticket holders will be able to keep their same seats for the 2021 season.

