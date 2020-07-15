Advertisement

Michigan Football announces no ticket sales to general public, reduced stadium capacity if 2020 season is played

(WTVG)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan Athletic Department says there will be some changes made if the team is able to play their 2020 season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release sent to News 10, the athletic department said the capacity of Michigan Stadium “will be reduced, or games could be held without fans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A final decision on capacity will be made at a later date in consultation with medical experts, university leadership, the Big Ten Conference and government officials and agencies.”

“We have been working closely with a wide variety of leaders to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our student-athletes, coaches, fans and support staff associated with a game at Michigan Stadium,” said Warde Manuel, Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “We will follow the direction that all of these agencies and experts continue to provide during this challenging time.”

The U of M Atheltic Department said the following policies will be in effect for the 2020 football season:

  • There will be no football season tickets. Status as a season ticket holder remains unchanged, and season ticket locations will be retained for the 2021 season.
  • If U-M is able to have fans at Michigan Stadium, all home games will be sold on an individual game basis, with sales limited to current season ticket holders and students. There will be NO ticket sales to the general public.
  • For season ticket holders who elected to adjust their season ticket location/quantity during the June upgrade period, that new location/quantity will be retained for the 2021 season.
  • Details regarding a potential individual game sale will be communicated once a decision on playing with or without fans is finalized.
  • In the event that Michigan is able to have fans at any sporting event this season, all forms of ticketing will move to a mobile platform.

The university said season ticket holders will have three options to choose from regarding their previous payments for Preferred Seat Contribution (PSC) and season tickets. Season ticket holders may convert the previous payment to a tax-deductible athletic gift, apply payments toward the 2021 season, or request a refund.

The university said once a final decision regarding the status of the 2020 football season is made, the athletic ticket office will follow up with additional information on how to request the option for PSC and season tickets.

Season ticket holders do not need to take any action at this time and expect to provide more information at a later date, the athletic department said.

