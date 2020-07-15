Advertisement

Michigan Department of Human and Health Services announces new virtual forum to address housing crisis

(KFYR)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Office of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is hosting the Virtual Housing Hour on Friday. It is a series of open forums centered on helping Ingham County residents secure and maintain safe housing.

The virtual forum is in partnership with Holy Cross Services/Coordinated Entry Agency and Legal Services of South-Central Michigan.

Those facing eviction and are in need of relocation assistance are encouraged to attend the virtual hour. Also, those who have any questions about the process of eviction and court documents are encouraged to attend as well.

“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some Ingham County residents have fallen behind on their rent or mortgages,” said SuAlyn Holbrook, director of the Ingham County Office of MDHHS. “Now that the evictions moratorium is ending, the Virtual Housing Hour will provide critical resources to help these families remain in their homes. We are committed to providing Ingham County residents with the tools they need to find and keep safe housing.

Attendees will receive information, resources, and instructions from MDHHS, Holy Cross Services and the Legal Services of South-Central Michigan staff. There will be a Q & A opportunity during the session for attendees to ask in-depth questions.

To learn more about the Virtual Housing Hour, call the Ingham County Eviction Diversion Program at 517-887-9595.

To join the Friday meetings online, call 888-204-5984 and use the conference code 806789.

The Virtual Housing Hour will be held every Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Zoom.

