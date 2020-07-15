MHSAA to stream high school sports

(WILX) - There may be limited fans — or no fans — allowed at high school sports competitions this fall, but schools will have the capability to stream their games online thanks to some help from the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Special cameras, Pixellot production units, will help family members and friends watch their loved ones compete this year and in the future.

The NFHS and the Michigan High School Athletic Association have partnered to cover the costs for two Pixellot units for each high school.

Giving the units out for free will save schools thousands of dollars compared to if they wanted to purchase them on their own.

Once hooked up and ready to go, the automated cameras that follow the motion of the game will be streaming games on the NFHS network website. A subscription to watch live games is just under $11 per month.

MHSAA Content and Media Coordinator Geoff Kimmerly said that once plugged in, all the games in the network will be available.

“This just adds another layer for the fans that may not be allowed to go because attendance will be reduced,” Kimmerly said.

A number of schools in the area already have the units, including St. Johns High School.

“If we have events or if we have to limit the number of people who come in for our events, I see these two cameras playing a huge factor in being able to broadcast out games when we can’t have people there,” St. Johns Athletic Director Chris Ervin said.

After games are completed, fans and players can go back and watch the games on demand. A portion of the proceeds from subscriptions go back to the schools as well.

