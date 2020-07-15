Meridian Township settling officer crash case

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township’s insurance carrier will reportedly pay $2 million to settle a claim from a fatal crash involving a police officer.

Back on Dec. 9, 2018, Officer Aaron McConahey collided with a Sedan at the corner of Central Park Drive and Marsh Road.

The driver of the Sedan was a 68-year-old man.

Officer McConahey was responding to a 911 call when he ran a red light and was found to be at fault in the crash.

The driver died on May 16, 2019, and a claim was filed against Meridian Township.

The settlement has been approved by the probate court, according to reports.

