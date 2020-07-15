Man ordered to trial for fire that killed wife, three boys

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A Grand Rapids man blamed for a fire that killed his wife and three children was ordered to trial Wednesday on involuntary manslaughter charges. Investigators said a mattress or box spring between the house and a fire pit likely fueled the house fire in February. A judge says Robert Scales was negligent. She found enough evidence to send the case to trial in Kent County court. Defense attorney Anthony Greene argued that the lack of working smoke detectors was the fault of Scales’ wife, not him.

