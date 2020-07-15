Advertisement

Man injured while torching police car outside Supreme Court

A Supreme Court spokeswoman says an individual appeared to pour a flammable liquid on a sedan belonging to the Supreme Court Police and then set the vehicle ablaze.
Published: Jul. 15, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — A young man set a police car on fire outside the Supreme Court Wednesday, suffering serious burns in the process.

Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says an individual appeared to pour a flammable liquid on a white four-door sedan belonging to the Supreme Court Police, parked on Maryland Avenue next to the court building, and then set the vehicle ablaze.

An adjacent vehicle was also damaged.

The man, who has not been identified, suffered serious burns and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Arberg says. 

