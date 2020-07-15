Advertisement

LPD revises search warrant execution policy

Lansing Police Department (Source: Lansing Police Dept. / MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department said it is making a change to its search warrant execution policy in a press release sent to News 10.

LPD said it search warrant execution policy works to ensure search warrants are “executed in a reasonable manner and otherwise in compliance with applicable constitutional and statutory safeguards that protect the safety of both officers and private citizens.”

The department said the policy change comes as a result of a systematic review to make sure LPD practices and policies are consistent with current nationwide police best practice strategies, applicable law in addition to being in conformance with the LPD constitutional and holistic policing model. LPD said the policy review has led the department to further clarify “its restrictive stance on what is commonly termed, ‘No-Knock’ court-authorized search warrants and their execution.” The department said No-Knock warrants authorize police officers to enter certain premises without first knocking and announcing who they are or why they’re there before entering.

LPD said the new language in the policy now states, “No-Knock search warrants are prohibited at LPD. Officers are required to announce their identity and purpose. Additionally, the LPD will not assist or participate in a search warrant execution with another law enforcement agency, whether state or federal, that is holding and/or desiring to execute a no-knock search warrant.”

“As the Lansing Police Department systematically reviews policies, prohibiting ‘No-Knock’ searches is another very important step to take to ensure the rights of residents,” said Mayor Andy Schor.

“The members of the LPD are law enforcement leaders, no matter what their assignment, and should conduct themselves with a level of professionalism of which the community can be proud and this policy clarification is just another example of our efforts to embrace police reform,” said Chief Daryl Green.

