LIVE AT 3: Gov. Whitmer holds press conference on state’s continued response to COVID-19

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and MDHHS Dr. Joneigh Khaldun during a morning press conference on June 17, 2020. (Executive Office of the Governor Photo)
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and MDHHS Dr. Joneigh Khaldun during a morning press conference on June 17, 2020. (Executive Office of the Governor Photo) (WLUC)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will be holding a press conference on the state’s continued response to COVID-19.

The press conference is the governor’s first in about a week.

At her last presser conference, Whitmer announced her mask-mandate requiring all Michigan residents to wear a mask inside public indoor spaces and crowded outdoor spaces. That order went into effect Monday, July 13.

On Wednesday, July 15, Walmart and Sam’s Club both announced they will be requiring shoppers to wear a mask inside stores.

The East Lansing Farmers Market said patrons will be required to wear masks, saying those who don’t have a mask will not be allowed into the farmers market.

On Tuesday, July 14, the state of Michigan health officials announced 584 additional COVID-19 cases with six deaths.

Ingham County reported 1,145 cases of COVID-19 with 29 deaths.

You can watch the governor’s press conference live on WILX.com or on-air on News 10.

