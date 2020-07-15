Jackson College fall sports move to winter season

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson College has announced a majority of fall sports will be moved to the second semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college said the announcement comes following the National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) adjusted plan of action for the upcoming 2020-2021 academic year.

In a news release from Jackson College, the college said the plan shifts all close-contact fall sports to the winter 2021 semester.

“Jackson College’s men’s and women’s cross-country team will still compete in the traditional fall semester, while men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, baseball, softball, bowling and golf will begin in the second semester. No changes have been made to the esports schedule,” the college said in its news release.

Jackson College said all winter sports are set to begin in January with a majority of championships moved from March to April, including men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball. The college said men’s and women’s bowling will begin in January as well with championships taking place in March.

The college said spring sports competitions for men’s golf, baseball and softball remain intact with a few minor adjustments to dates. Men’s and women’s soccer will start competition in April.

“Jackson College respects the NJCAA’s plan of action and will continue to implement best practices to keep the health and safety of its student-athletes, staff, campus and the Jackson community as our priority,” the college said in its press release. “The college has begun to make changes to the athletic schedules and will be releasing them in the future.”

“Jackson will continue to support our student-athletes and strives to maintain consistent enrollment and degree progression. We are looking forward to another academically successful fall semester for our Jets,” said Courtney Ivan, executive director for athletics and student development.

