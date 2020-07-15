Advertisement

Jackson College fall sports move to winter season

Jackson College said fall sports will be moved to the winter season.
Jackson College said fall sports will be moved to the winter season.(Jackson College)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson College has announced a majority of fall sports will be moved to the second semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college said the announcement comes following the National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) adjusted plan of action for the upcoming 2020-2021 academic year.

In a news release from Jackson College, the college said the plan shifts all close-contact fall sports to the winter 2021 semester.

“Jackson College’s men’s and women’s cross-country team will still compete in the traditional fall semester, while men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, baseball, softball, bowling and golf will begin in the second semester. No changes have been made to the esports schedule,” the college said in its news release.

Jackson College said all winter sports are set to begin in January with a majority of championships moved from March to April, including men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball. The college said men’s and women’s bowling will begin in January as well with championships taking place in March.

The college said spring sports competitions for men’s golf, baseball and softball remain intact with a few minor adjustments to dates. Men’s and women’s soccer will start competition in April.

“Jackson College respects the NJCAA’s plan of action and will continue to implement best practices to keep the health and safety of its student-athletes, staff, campus and the Jackson community as our priority,” the college said in its press release. “The college has begun to make changes to the athletic schedules and will be releasing them in the future.”

“Jackson will continue to support our student-athletes and strives to maintain consistent enrollment and degree progression. We are looking forward to another academically successful fall semester for our Jets,” said Courtney Ivan, executive director for athletics and student development.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nonprofits and businesses can now apply to Michigan Small Business Restart program through August 5th

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
With Michigan small businesses and non-profits being affected by COVID-19, the Michigan Small Business Restart program is providing $100 million in economic assistance up until Wednesday, August 5th.

Ap

Judge halts execution, claims inmate is mentally unfit

Updated: 1 hour ago
A judge on Wednesday halted the execution of a man said to be suffering from dementia, who had been set to die by lethal injection in the federal government’s second execution after a 17-year hiatus.

News

UPDATE: Water main break closes courthouse; Klages sentencing postponed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
Klages is facing up to four years in prison on one felony count and one misdemeanor count.

News

East Lansing City Manager introduces ‘ELPD Realignment Plan’

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
East Lansing City Manager George Lehanas presented a realignment plan for the police department at a virtual council meeting on Tuesday night.

Latest News

News

Perry man arrested for possessing abusive material of a child

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has announced the arrest of 72-year old Richard Carroll Dimariano of Perry, MI.

News

Midtown Brewing adds outdoor seating

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The owner says they’ve been diligent about mask enforcement and even have an ozone spray for people walking into the restaurant.

News

New rendering for downtown project

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The project is under construction at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Larch Street.

News

Michigan confirms first human mosquito-borne virus after Ottawa County resident tests positive

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Ottawa County Health Department has confirmed the state’s first human infection with a mosquito-borne virus of 2020.

News

Michigan man wins $2 million in lottery after being given wrong ticket

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A man in suburban Detroit was given the wrong lottery ticket. But there was no mistake about the result: a $2 million winner.

News

Special drive-in movie comes to Downtown Lansing

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
For $10 a car, people can watch “Do the Right Thing” this Saturday, July 18.