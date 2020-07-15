Advertisement

Ingham County relaxes emergency order but still continues restaurant capacity restriction

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The previous Ingham County emergency order to stop the spread of COVID-19 has now been replaced with a new one. Now, restaurant capacity is reduced to 50 percent or no more than 125 people. Prior to, it was the mandate that reduced restaurant capacity would be 50 percent or no more than 75 people.

“Since I issued the original emergency order, cases have trended downward,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “We’ve had time now for restaurant inspectors to work with our large capacity establishments, and these establishments have had time to adjust. New executive orders with more restaurant safeguards have also been issued. I hope we can loosen capacity restrictions again in the coming weeks, but we could tighten them once again if cases increase.”

As it stands, Executive Order 2020-143 restricts restaurant capacity to 50 percent of normal seating, but it does not impose a limitation. This order directly affects large licensed food service establishments with capacities of more than 250. Now with the new order (Ingham2020-12), food service establishment cannot have more than 125 patrons at one time.

State law grants Ingham County Health Officer Vail the authority to issue orders to protect public health under Section 2453 of the Public Health Code (MCL 333.2453). Anyone who disregards the order could be subject to a misdemeanor. This could include up to 90 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $200.

If you are in need of coronavirus testing, contact a primary care physician or visit a no-cost testing site.

A list of available testing sites can be found here.

The health department and Ingham Community Health Centers also host regular testing events.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

