Advertisement

In My View 7/15/2020: Coronavirus impact on the NFL

In My View 7/15/2020
In My View 7/15/2020
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL is developing a mask to wear under neath players helmets to help protect against the Covid virus during competition.  If it works will other levels of the game add such a piece of equipment for a long time down the road?  If the masks do work for the NFL you can almost be assured that the demand for such a product will be high and high school and colleges everywhere will want them for their players for practices and games.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

MHSAA to stream high school sports

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Seth Wells
Cameras that follow movement on the field or in the arena are being donated to schools.

Sports

Baseball Players Adding Grievance Lawyer?

Updated: 4 hours ago
Baseball Players Considering a Grievance Lawyer

Sports

Tennessee Football Has Covid Issues

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tennessee Has Covid Football Issues

Sports

Various Major League Teams Have Injury Issues

Updated: 4 hours ago
At least three major league teams have injury issues

Latest News

Sports

Michigan Limiting Football Ticket Sales

Updated: 4 hours ago
Michigan resets football ticket policy

Sports

CMU Losing Athletic Director and a Football Player

Updated: 4 hours ago
CMU Losing Two Athletic People

Sports

Michigan Football announces no ticket sales to general public, reduced stadium capacity if 2020 season is played

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The athletic department said the capacity of Michigan Stadium “will be reduced, or games could be held without fans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."

News

UPDATE: Water main break closes courthouse; Klages sentencing postponed

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
Klages is facing up to four years in prison on one felony count and one misdemeanor count.

Sports

Ballpark Chaser’s quest put on hold due to COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
Lansing native puts ballparks quest on hold during COVID-19 crisis.

Sports

Eagles Sign Veteran Peters

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
Eagles Sign Veteran Peters