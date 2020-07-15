In My View 7/15/2020: Coronavirus impact on the NFL

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL is developing a mask to wear under neath players helmets to help protect against the Covid virus during competition. If it works will other levels of the game add such a piece of equipment for a long time down the road? If the masks do work for the NFL you can almost be assured that the demand for such a product will be high and high school and colleges everywhere will want them for their players for practices and games.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.