Advertisement

Hospital coronavirus data to go to HHS before CDC, HHS confirms

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hospital data on coronavirus patients will no longer be sent straight to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Instead, it will go to the Department of Health and Human Services.

HHS, which is the parent agency of the CDC, confirmed the news Tuesday. It was first reported by the New York Times.

HHS says the CDC’s database is inadequate to store and process the necessary information.

Four former CDC directors penned a Washington Post op-ed slamming the decision. They say it’s a political move at a time when the White House wants to reopen schools.

An internal CDC document obtained by the Times calls reopening schools in the fall the “highest risk” for the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Water main break closes courthouse; Klages sentencing postponed

Updated: moments ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
Klages is facing up to four years in prison on one felony count and one misdemeanor count.

National

2-year-old Pa. boy missing for a week

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
King Hill, 2, has been missing from Philadelphia for a week.

Coronavirus

Countries reimpose restrictions to curb virus resurgence

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By COSTAS KANTOURIS, VANESSA GERA and ROD McGUIRK
Countries around the world are reimposing lockdowns and implementing new health restrictions at their borders in an effort to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus before it spins even further out of control.

National

Report: Mongolian teenager dies of bubonic plague

Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Health Ministry said laboratory tests confirmed the teenager died of plague that he contracted from an infected marmot.

National Politics

Judge halts execution amid claims inmate isn’t mentally fit

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL TARM
A judge on Wednesday halted the execution of a man said to be suffering from dementia, who had been set to die by lethal injection in the federal government’s second execution after a 17-year hiatus.

Latest News

National Politics

McConnell: GOP virus proposal for schools, others out soon

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’ll begin to roll out details of the new COVID-19 relief package to senators as soon as next week and suggested it will include new funding for school reopenings, some unemployment benefits and money for health care providers.

National

Explosion threat eases at burning Navy warship in San Diego

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JULIE WATSON Associated Press
Days of battling flames deep within the USS Bonhomme Richard were bearing fruit and the blaze could be declared out sometime Wednesday.

National Politics

Trump looks to scale back environmental reviews for projects

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING
President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new federal rule to speed up the environmental review process for proposed highways, gas pipelines and other major infrastructure, a move that critics are describing as the dismantling of a 50-year-old environmental protection law.

National

Ex-NBA superstar Shaq assists stranded Florida driver

Updated: 1 hours ago
Authorities say former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal stopped along a Florida highway to help a motorist stranded by a blown out tire.

National

US-Mexico land border to remain closed but flights continue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The World Health Organization says the COVID-19 outbreaks in both the United States and Mexico are among the deadliest in the world.