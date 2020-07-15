Former Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages to be sentenced Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Disgraced former Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages is due back in Ingham County Circuit Court Wednesday morning.

Klages is expected to be in front of a judge at 9 a.m. Wednesday on her convictions for lying to police. She is facing up to four years in prison on one felony count and one misdemeanor count.

Klages never wavered in her support for her former coworker and convicted sex offender Larry Nassar. At her trial in February, prosecutors convinced a jury that Klages lied to special agents in 2018 when she said she didn’t remember a conversation in 1997 where two gymnasts told her that they were sexually abused by Nassar. At the time, the gymnasts were 14 and 16-year-old children in a youth program that Klages oversaw.

Klages has said she trusted Nassar, up until his arrest in 2016. At her trial, Assistant Attorney General Danielle Hagaman-Clark told jurors that, ”When given the opportunity to tell the truth when it mattered, [Klages] chose to lie.”

Klages is the second former MSU employee with ties to Nassar to be found guilty of criminal charges. Former MSU dean William Strampel was sentenced to one year in jail in August 2019.

News 10 will be at the sentencing

