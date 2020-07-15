East Lansing Mayor resigns after vote to terminate City Attorney

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

East Lansing Mayor Ruth Beier announced her resignation verbally during a city council meeting Tuesday. It came after the city council voted 3-2 to terminate the City Attorney’s contract. The Mayor’s resignation still has to be submitted in writing to the City Clerk. Councilmember Mark Meadows also resigned from his position in response to the City Attorney’s termination. News 10 has reached out to Beier for a comment and is waiting for a response.

