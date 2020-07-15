East Lansing mayor, city council member resign during meeting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing's city council has a month to fill two vacant council seats.

Mayor Ruth Beier and Mark Meadows stepped down suddenly during Tuesday's city council meeting.

It happened after the council voted 3-2 to end the city attorney's contract early.

"It's been great working with two of you. The rest of you, sayonara," said Beier as she signed off Tuesday Zoom city council meeting.

She stepped down as East Lansing's mayor about two and a half hours into Tuesday night's meeting.

"I feel sad, I feel free, I feel good. It's a lot of feelings. I rotate," Beier told News 10 Wednesday.

The city council voted to end city attorney Tom Yeadon's contract October 1.

"I'm humiliated to be part of this Council," Beier said after the vote. "I do not think it's a good omen for East Lansing."

Beier questioned the legality of the vote.

She claimed council members Lisa Baback, Aaron Stephens and Jessy Gregg talked about their vote over the weekend.

"I think this was based on feelings. None of them would explain why they are firing the city attorney," Beier said.

Longtime council member Mark Meadows resigned immediately after Beier left the meeting.

"I want citizens to know the decision I have made to resign is not spontaneous and has been contemplated by me for several months," Meadows said before he logged off from the Zoom meeting.

Beier and Meadows formally sent their resignation letters to the city clerk Tuesday night.

"I'm going to leave this circus to the fools that are left," Beier said during the Zoom meeting.

"It's been hard. It's been a hard day. I did not sleep that well last night," said councilwoman Jessy Gregg.

Gregg is one who joined the council in January.

She said the situation could've been handled better, but that wouldn't have changed the outcome.

"We are currently involved with some really major restructuring of East Lansing with our criminal code, our public safety code and for a number of reasons I just felt the city attorney is not the right partner for that process," said Gregg.

East Lansing Mayor Pro-tem Aaron Stephens is now serving as the city’s mayor.

Council will have to decide on a new mayor pro-tem.

News 10 did attempt to talk other East Lansing City Council members, including Lisa Babcock, who put the city attorney's contract on the agenda.

No one else responded to interview requests.

Stephens said he would issue a statement.

