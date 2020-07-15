Advertisement

East Lansing City Manager introduces ‘ELPD Realignment Plan’

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

East Lansing City Manager George Lehanas presented a realignment plan for the police department at a virtual council meeting on Tuesday night.

The presentation was something the city council asked Lehanas to put together to help the council and community plan and discuss how they want the police department to be in the future.

“To serve the community in other meaningful ways without compromising public safety so again to this issue of trying to put resources to lessen the need for enforcement and provide other services in lieu of enforcement,” said Lehanas.

Throughout the presentation Lehanas looked at reducing traffic enforcement, improving police officer training and staffing.

“We would recommend at this point hiring two full time social workers who have extensive experience in case management and working with people,” said Lehanas.

“The neighborhood resource specialist part of their goal is going to be to respond to calls to take sort of an educated and collaborative approach so non enforcement but community focused,” added Lehanas.

Council members were on board with the presentation and felt this was a good step in the right direction.

“I think as a first step out the door this is a really positive direction and I’m excited to see the change that it makes in our community,” said council member Jessy Gregg.

“I think this a good step in the right direction I think that you know working towards what the initial goals are and then re-evaluating at (some) point to see if you know we need to focus on different areas and re-evaluate whether certain things are working is important,” said May Pro Tem Aaron Stephens.

The council did not vote on the realignment plan on Tuesday night.

