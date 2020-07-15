Advertisement

CMU Losing Athletic Director and a Football Player

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Central Michigan University announced Wednesday that athletic director Michael Alford is departing after three years at the end of August. Alford will join a boosters organization at Florida State University. Also, CMU confirms football player Tony Poljan has placed his name in the transfer portal. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Poljan was a high school standout at Lansing Catholic.

