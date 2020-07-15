Advertisement

Charlotte announces new mayor

(WCAX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new mayor in Charlotte.

Michael Armitage was appointed at last Monday’s council meeting.

Armitage fills the vacancy left with the recent resignation of mayor Yvonne Ridge.

Ridge left to take a job as the city manager of White Cloud.

Armitage is relatively new to the community, but does have experience in the local government.

Armitage served on the City Council in Milan for six years and served two terms there as a mayor.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

911 call reveals man stabbed multiple times over a mask

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Eaton County dispatch released the 9-1-1 call in Tuesday’s stabbing at Quality Dairy.

News

East Lansing mayor, city council member resign during meeting

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
Mayor Ruth Beier and Mark Meadows stepped down suddenly during Tuesday's city council meeting.

News

Meridian Township settling officer crash case

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Meridian Township’s insurance carrier will reportedly pay $2 million to settle a claim from a fatal crash involving a police officer.

News

Protesters gather, call for HEROES Act to pass

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Protesters call for the HEROES Act to be passed to provide funds when unemployment benefits stop on July 25.

Latest News

News

Michigan museum reopens, celebration of Motown musical history

Updated: 1 hour ago
Get ready, because the Motown Museum is back in business.

News

Ingham County relaxes emergency order but still continues restaurant capacity restriction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The previous Ingham County emergency order to stop the spread of COVID-19 has now been replaced with a new one. Now, restaurant capacity is reduced to 50 percent or no more than 125 people.

News

State health officials report almost 900 new cases, 4 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
This is the most cases MDHHS reported since May 14.

News

Michigan, MSU coaches join Whitmer administration ‘mask-up’ campaign

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan and Michigan State University athletic coaches are coming together in partnership with the Whitmer administration to call on Michigan residents to wear a mask while they’re out in public in the state’s Mask Up Michigan campaign, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

News

SBA disaster loans now available to Michigan private non-profits affected by severe storms and flooding

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced on Wednesday that specific private non-profit organizations in Michigan will be able to apply for low-interest rate loans.

News

Michigan court denies absentee ballots submitted after election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan appeals court denied a request to require the counting of absentee ballots received after the time polls close on Election Day, ruling that the deadline remains intact despite voters’ approval of a constitutional amendment that expanded mail-in voting.