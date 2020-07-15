Charlotte announces new mayor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new mayor in Charlotte.

Michael Armitage was appointed at last Monday’s council meeting.

Armitage fills the vacancy left with the recent resignation of mayor Yvonne Ridge.

Ridge left to take a job as the city manager of White Cloud.

Armitage is relatively new to the community, but does have experience in the local government.

Armitage served on the City Council in Milan for six years and served two terms there as a mayor.

