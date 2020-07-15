Ballpark Chaser’s quest put on hold due to COVID-19 crisis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 has canceled the 2020 Minor League Baseball season, which has put a halt to a Lansing resident’s quest to get to all professional baseball stadiums in the country. Robbie Neisel started by trying to hit all of the Major League Baseball parks and it soon blossomed into a quest for all professional ballparks in the country, including MiLB and independent league teams. He’s doing quite well so far, with 261 parks crossed off his list.

“It’s great because you’ll find yourself in parts of the country you have no business going to. What’s fun is you meet other baseball junkies We’re called ballpark chasers so you find other chasers and just talk baseball,” Neisel said.

He isn’t alone on the journey. Neisel has brought his wife and two kids along with him on this journey for many of the ballparks.

“The kids just love traveling, I don’t think it’s the biggest deal in the world. They just love traveling to new places and stadiums,” said Neisel.

Neisel and his family were hoping to knock off some more ballparks from the list this summer, but the COVID-19 crisis canceled the MiLB season.

“We had a great trip planned out west and that’s a bust. Most of those parks will be back next year so we’ll be looking forward to next year,” Neisel explained.

To commemorate each park they visit, Neisel makes sure to take pictures of the ballpark and also grab a stuffed mascot from the minor league parks.

