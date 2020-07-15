911 call reveals man stabbed multiple times over a mask

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County dispatch released the 9-1-1 call in Tuesday’s stabbing at Quality Dairy.

In it, the employee who called police says the man, later identified as Sean Ruis, was threatening people inside the store so she went outside to call 9-1-1.

The woman told police a 77-year-old man was stabbed several times in the neck. The dispatcher walked her through steps to stop the bleeding. Another customer was also trying to help.

She described Ruis as a tall, white man in his late 40s or early 50s. Police later confirmed he was 43.

While she didn’t know the kind of car he was driving, her description helped police track him down in his neighborhood. That’s when Ruis got out of his car, trying to attack the deputy who eventually shot him. He died in surgery at the hospital.

Police tell News 10 the 77-year-old man who was stabbed is in stable but critical condition.

The deputy involved is a 22 year veteran of the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office. She’s on administrative leave while Michigan State Police investigate.

