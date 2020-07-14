Advertisement

State Rep. Slagh proposes that emergency alerts should be used for ‘true emergencies', not governor mandates

(KEVN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State Rep. Bradley Slagh, representing Zeeland, has requested legislation to limit the use of the state’s Emergency Alert System (EAS) to true emergencies.

Rep. Slagh’s current bill proposition is due to his stance on Governor Whitmer using the system to notify Michiganders about specific executive orders.

“This sets a dangerous precedent,” Slagh said. “The EAS should be reserved for use by our brave first responders, who are trying to prevent immediate loss of life and property, or are trying to locate missing persons, not by governors issuing unilateral mandates that have already been widely publicized.

“The governor’s recent use of the system caused more harm than good by instigating unnecessary fear across the state, which is not helpful for people who are already struggling with the effects of the pandemic.”

In May, Rep. Slagh showed support for the Legislature’s legal action against the governor for unilaterally extending emergency declarations amid the COVID-19 crisis. In that same month, Slagh called upon Governor Whitmer to safely reopen Ottawa County and their existing economy.

Rep. Slagh has also sent letters urging the governor to reopen routine health care and to reform her nursing home policies.

Once the bill is introduced, Slagh will work with his colleagues to complete the legislative process in a timely manner.

