State of Michigan confirms 584 additional COVID-19 cases

Screenshot of COVID-19 cases in Michigan as of Tuesday, July 14.
Screenshot of COVID-19 cases in Michigan as of Tuesday, July 14.(MDHHS | MDHHS website)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed 584 additional, positive cases of COVID-19 with six deaths.

The total number of cases in the state of Michigan has reached 70,306 with 6,081 deaths.

As of Friday, July, 10, there have been 53,867 total recovered cases. The MDHHS said this statistic gets updated weekly.

Eaton County is confirming 287 positive cases with seven deaths.

Hillsdale is confirming 194 positive cases with 25 deaths.

Ingham County is confirming 1,145 positive cases with 29 deaths.

Jackson is confirming 531 positive cases with 31 deaths.

Nationally, Flordia has surpassed its previous one-day record for COVID-19 deaths. The state reported 132 additional deaths, topping the previous record for the state set just last week. The figure likely includes deaths from the past weekend that had not been previously reported.

Even so, the new deaths raised Florida's seven-day average to 81 per day, more than double the figure of two weeks ago and now the second-highest in the United States behind Texas. Doctors have predicted a surge in deaths as Florida's daily reported cases have gone from about 2,000 a day a month ago to over 12,000.

Marlyn Hoilette, a nurse who spent four months working in the COVID-19 unit of her Florida hospital until

“Nurses are getting sick, nursing assistants are getting sick and my biggest fear is that it seems we want to return folks to work even without a negative test,” said Hoilette, who works at Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee. Florida. “It’s just a matter of time before you wipe the other staff out if you’re contagious, so that is a big problem.”

Globally, Britain and France announced they will require people to wear masks in public indoor spaces amid rising global worries about a resurgence of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

